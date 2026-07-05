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Korea's Military Pension Fund prioritises liquidity discipline

Lucas Cacioli
The fund's manager warns that liquidity risk — not AI concentration — may be the greater structural threat to Korean institutional portfolios as private market allocations expand.
Korea's Military Pension Fund prioritises liquidity discipline

As Korean institutional investors grapple with unprecedented concentration in AI-themed public equities, a quieter but potentially more destabilising risk is building beneath the surface of private markets.

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