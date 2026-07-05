Korea's Military Pension Fund prioritises liquidity discipline
The fund's manager warns that liquidity risk — not AI concentration — may be the greater structural threat to Korean institutional portfolios as private market allocations expand.
As Korean institutional investors grapple with unprecedented concentration in AI-themed public equities, a quieter but potentially more destabilising risk is building beneath the surface of private markets.
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