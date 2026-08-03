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Korean investors demand greater transparency from managers

To avoid repeating past portfolio mistakes, insurers and pension funds are imposing strict analytical frameworks, asking for cross-factor analysis from their partners.
Korean investors demand greater transparency from managers

South Korean institutional investors are abandoning piecemeal investment reviews in favour of comprehensive cross-factor analysis, changing how they assess risks and interact with global asset managers, panellists told AsianInvestor's 18th Institutional Investment Forum Korea in Seoul. 

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