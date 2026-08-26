JIC leverages global VCs as strategic anchors for Japan’s innovation pipeline
Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) aims to transfer company-building expertise to local investors while raising governance standards across the domestic venture capital (VC) industry.
JIC is expanding its strategy beyond capital allocation to drive knowledge exchange between international startup hubs and Japan's domestic ecosystem.
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