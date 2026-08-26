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JIC leverages global VCs as strategic anchors for Japan’s innovation pipeline

Kristina Shperlik
Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) aims to transfer company-building expertise to local investors while raising governance standards across the domestic venture capital (VC) industry.
JIC leverages global VCs as strategic anchors for Japan&#8217;s innovation pipeline

JIC is expanding its strategy beyond capital allocation to drive knowledge exchange between international startup hubs and Japan's domestic ecosystem.

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