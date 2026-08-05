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Japan nudges pension funds towards domestic assets

Heather Ng
Tokyo’s call for its pension funds to boost domestic allocations could unleash a flow of trillions of yen into government bonds and equities.
Japan nudges pension funds towards domestic assets

Japan’s finance minister Satsuki Katayama recently urged the country’s pension funds to channel more of their sizable assets into domestic markets. 

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