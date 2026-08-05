Japan nudges pension funds towards domestic assets
Tokyo’s call for its pension funds to boost domestic allocations could unleash a flow of trillions of yen into government bonds and equities.
Japan’s finance minister Satsuki Katayama recently urged the country’s pension funds to channel more of their sizable assets into domestic markets.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.