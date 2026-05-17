AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Investors seek diversification in APAC treasure trove

Heather Ng
APAC’s mix of geopolitical volatility, youthful demographics, and rapid technological change makes it both a testing ground and a treasure trove for global investors.
Investors seek diversification in APAC treasure trove

Diversification took centre stage during a panel on Asia Pacific investment returns at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.