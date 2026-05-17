Investors seek diversification in APAC treasure trove
APAC’s mix of geopolitical volatility, youthful demographics, and rapid technological change makes it both a testing ground and a treasure trove for global investors.
Diversification took centre stage during a panel on Asia Pacific investment returns at the Milken Institute Global Conference.
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