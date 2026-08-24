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Investors look beyond supply chains to find the real winners

Nishtha Asthana
Institutions are thinking past immediate manufacturing shifts to target durable demand and strong market fundamentals.
Investors look beyond supply chains to find the real winners

Supply-chain diversification is reconfiguring long-established trade routes as well as redrawing the global investment map.

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