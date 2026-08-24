Investors look beyond supply chains to find the real winners
Institutions are thinking past immediate manufacturing shifts to target durable demand and strong market fundamentals.
Supply-chain diversification is reconfiguring long-established trade routes as well as redrawing the global investment map.
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