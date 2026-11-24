Investors consider AI infra risks as private capital flows in
Growing demand for AI infrastructure is creating new opportunities across private markets, but investors are paying closer attention to concentration risks, technology obsolescence and the durability of long-term cash flows.
Institutional investors are pouring capital into AI infrastructure through private credit, infrastructure and private equity strategies, but industry specialists say the biggest risks may lie beneath the surface.
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