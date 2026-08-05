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Insurers stress private credit discipline amid volatility

Heather Ng
These long-term allocators prioritise private credit over public fixed income as they balance returns with discipline in the face of rising risks.
Insurers stress private credit discipline amid volatility

Insurers are turning to private credit as their top allocation priority while keeping a close eye on geoeconomic risk, defaults and the challenges of early‑stage AI adoption, according to Marsh’s 2026 Global Insurance Investment Survey.

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