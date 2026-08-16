Insurers strengthen hedging, ALM to protect yields against shocks
Insurance allocators share how they balance return targets with geopolitical risk, rate volatility and capital preservation.
Rather than reaching for yield, life carriers are leaning on active hedging, downside modelling and precise asset-liability management (ALM) to withstand severe market dislocations. In turn, these insurers are refining their risk frameworks to safeguard returns.
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