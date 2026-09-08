Insurers optimise credit allocations to strengthen resilience
As spreads narrow and capital regimes evolve, Apac insurers are reassessing credit allocations and portfolio construction strategies.
Facing tighter spreads and evolving regulatory frameworks across Apac, insurers are increasingly evaluating their credit allocations and internal capabilities to navigate volatile markets, focusing on how different asset classes can work together within a broader portfolio.
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