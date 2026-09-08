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Insurers optimise credit allocations to strengthen resilience

As spreads narrow and capital regimes evolve, Apac insurers are reassessing credit allocations and portfolio construction strategies.
Insurers optimise credit allocations to strengthen resilience
Key Points
  • Insurers treat private credit and public bonds as complementary, prioritising relative value, duration matching and strict covenant protections over headline yield.
  • Regulations dictate strategy, leading some insurers in certain markets to avoid private debt entirely or manage all assets in-house. 
  • Evolving Apac regulatory frameworks are driving insurers towards dynamic asset-liability management. 

Facing tighter spreads and evolving regulatory frameworks across Apac, insurers are increasingly evaluating their credit allocations and internal capabilities to navigate volatile markets, focusing on how different asset classes can work together within a broader portfolio.

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