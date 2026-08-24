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Institutional capital anchors space economy in earth-based applications

Heather Ng
While sovereign programmes and private constellations drive scale, geopolitical and regulatory risks, and heavy upfront capex, shape investor appetite.
Institutional capital anchors space economy in earth-based applications

Institutional capital in the space economy is converging on Earth-focused applications, with communications and infrastructure-heavy segments at the core. As funds flow into mega-constellations, reusable launch systems, geospatial intelligence and orbital data centres, investors are rethinking their exposure to the sector, moving capital into areas where commercial utility and sovereign strategy converge. 

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