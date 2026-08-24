Institutional capital anchors space economy in earth-based applications
While sovereign programmes and private constellations drive scale, geopolitical and regulatory risks, and heavy upfront capex, shape investor appetite.
Institutional capital in the space economy is converging on Earth-focused applications, with communications and infrastructure-heavy segments at the core. As funds flow into mega-constellations, reusable launch systems, geospatial intelligence and orbital data centres, investors are rethinking their exposure to the sector, moving capital into areas where commercial utility and sovereign strategy converge.
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