India’s domestic shield risks overextending as energy shocks threaten yields
Record retail inflows have insulated Indian equities from global volatility, but asset owners face challenges as structural reliance on domestic liquidity may be masking overvalued earnings and a mounting sensitivity to oil prices.
India’s domestic liquidity engine continues to support equity markets, but its resilience has yet to be tested through a full market cycle.
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