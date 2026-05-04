Hong Kong tax play signals promise amid risk
Hong Kong’s proposed tax overhaul promises to ease frictions for asset managers and family offices, extending concessions to private credit, commodities, and digital assets.
Hong Kong’s rumoured tax reforms are stirring debate among asset managers and investors, with some seeing them as a pragmatic modernisation effort and others urging caution.
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