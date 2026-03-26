Hong Kong insurers double down on private markets despite global headwinds
HSBC Life, YF Life and Hong Kong's Insurance Authority stress patience, selectivity and diversification as the keys to unlocking value in private markets.
Private markets are facing a complex mix of opportunity and caution. From real estate to private credit, insurers and asset managers are weighing long-term commitments against structural shifts, liquidity challenges, and geopolitical risks.
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