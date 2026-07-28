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HK family office DP88 bridges East-West with tech-driven mandate

Heather Ng
Born from half a century of financial services exposure, this Hong Kong family office has evolved into a globally-focused limited partner (LP) spanning fintech, healthtech and deeptech.
HK family office DP88 bridges East-West with tech-driven mandate

DP88, the advisory arm of a three‑generation Hong Kong family office, has carved out a distinctive investment mandate shaped by decades of exposure to financial services.

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