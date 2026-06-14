Healthcare, entertainment, gold royalties power Asia Pacific growth
From healthcare and entertainment to mining and brands, royalties are emerging as a distinctive asset class across Asia Pacific.
Royalties are steadily gaining traction across Asia Pacific, with sectoral and geographic dynamics shaping how the asset class is being embraced.
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