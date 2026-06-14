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Healthcare, entertainment, gold royalties power Asia Pacific growth

Heather Ng
From healthcare and entertainment to mining and brands, royalties are emerging as a distinctive asset class across Asia Pacific.
Healthcare, entertainment, gold royalties power Asia Pacific growth

Royalties are steadily gaining traction across Asia Pacific, with sectoral and geographic dynamics shaping how the asset class is being embraced.

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