Geopolitical tensions drive capital towards China and India
As geopolitical complexity grows, APAC investors are questioning the size of their US exposures and shifting toward resilient sectors in markets that could offer pockets of growth.
With US overweight positions under increasing scrutiny, major emerging markets in Asia Pacific present strong opportunities in both equities and fixed income. However, experts recommend a selective approach focused on resilient sectors in major markets such as China and India.
