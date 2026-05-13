AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Geopolitical shocks accelerate capital flows into European infra debt

Kristina Shperlik
Investors are turning to the continent's essential assets as a defensive shield against global instability and energy price volatility.
Geopolitical shocks accelerate capital flows into European infra debt

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has become a catalyst for the surge in capital entering the European infrastructure debt market, highlighting the critical need for regional self-sufficiency.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.