Geopolitical shocks accelerate capital flows into European infra debt
Investors are turning to the continent's essential assets as a defensive shield against global instability and energy price volatility.
The escalating conflict in the Middle East has become a catalyst for the surge in capital entering the European infrastructure debt market, highlighting the critical need for regional self-sufficiency.
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