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Future Fund delivers 14.8% return; CEO to step down

Kristina Shperlik
Australia's SWF attributed its performance to long-term portfolio diversification and active risk management, although the earnings news was closely followed by Raphael Arndt's announcement of his imminent departure.
Future Fund delivers 14.8% return; CEO to step down

The Future Fund, Australia’s sovereign wealth fund, delivered a 14.8% return for the financial year ending June 30, 2026, a performance attributed to active management and its inflation protection strategies. In a separate development, its CEO Raphael Arndt announced he will step down at the end of the year after nearly two decades at the institution.

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