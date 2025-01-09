Family offices target private market investments in Asia Pacific
Leading family offices AlTi Tiedemann Global and Raffles Family Office are ramping up private market allocations in APAC, targeting higher-yielding private debt and AI-driven infrastructure opportunities in 2025.
"In private credit, we are accessing a yield premium to public high yield markets of between 10% and 12% with [lower] fees, better credits and through new evergreen structures providing better liquidity than in the past," Nancy Curtin, global CIO at AlTi Tiedemann Global told AsianInvestor.
