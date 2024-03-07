Leading family office executives have weighed in on the state of private market fees and performance, as recent data reveals growing investor dissatisfaction with private equity and real estate strategies across Asia Pacific.
Tag : raffles
Nearly two-thirds of APAC institutional investors say they are looking to increase their equities allocations this year.
Leading family offices AlTi Tiedemann Global and Raffles Family Office are ramping up private market allocations in APAC, targeting higher-yielding private debt and AI-driven infrastructure opportunities in 2025.
Equip Super unveils post-merger team; ADB names new president; TCorp adds investment head; Raffles taps UAE advisor; ART appoints risk chief; and more.
Raffles Family Office hires former RBC exec as COO; Australian Ethical Super gets former PRI CEO on its board; UBS AM names interim HK head; Korean Re announces new UK CEO; PE firm Advent hires for new Australia office; and more.
CDPQ hires APAC infra head; Raffles Family Office names Singapore CEO; DWS appoints APAC real estate CIO; BNP Paribas AM hires in Singapore; T. Rowe Price expands in New South Wales; and more.
As the IMF sounds the alarm for investor losses, industry participants in Asia and the US point to a continued role for the sector.
Some investors are taking advantage of a rush for the exits by real estate funds and REITs.
Growing investor appetite for distressed investments is being matched by a wider range of opportunities, even as the region's banks adopt a more conservative lending approach.
Increasing competition for deals, and the challenges posed by high interest rates, could endanger returns for some in the sector.
As the sector grows, family offices are flocking to returns that can reach 12%, according to industry experts.
Institutions and family offices are backing real estate for another strong year, despite the prospect of the country’s first interest rate rise since 2007.