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Family offices embrace ‘multishoring’ in response to Middle East conflict

Kristina Shperlik
Geopolitical tensions are prompting family offices based in Dubai to split their risk by expanding operations into Singapore and Hong Kong.
Family offices embrace &#8216;multishoring&#8217; in response to Middle East conflict

As the conflict in the Middle East continues, Hong Kong and Singapore are seeing a surge in interest from Dubai-based family offices seeking to diversify their assets across the region.

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