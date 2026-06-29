Family offices embrace ‘multishoring’ in response to Middle East conflict
Geopolitical tensions are prompting family offices based in Dubai to split their risk by expanding operations into Singapore and Hong Kong.
As the conflict in the Middle East continues, Hong Kong and Singapore are seeing a surge in interest from Dubai-based family offices seeking to diversify their assets across the region.
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