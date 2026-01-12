Family office Click Ventures eyes AI-driven portfolio upgrades in 2026
The Singapore- and Hong Kong-based firm is approaching the new year with a sharpened focus on extracting value from existing investments, using artificial intelligence to accelerate scale.
Family office Click Ventures is prioritising deeper engagement with its existing portfolio as it positions for 2026, reflecting a belief that artificial intelligence has become a core driver of operational value rather than a thematic add-on.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.