AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Family office Click Ventures eyes AI-driven portfolio upgrades in 2026

Nishtha Asthana
The Singapore- and Hong Kong-based firm is approaching the new year with a sharpened focus on extracting value from existing investments, using artificial intelligence to accelerate scale.
Family office Click Ventures eyes AI-driven portfolio upgrades in 2026

Family office Click Ventures is prioritising deeper engagement with its existing portfolio as it positions for 2026, reflecting a belief that artificial intelligence has become a core driver of operational value rather than a thematic add-on. 

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.