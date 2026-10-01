AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Exclusive: DWS names regional head of Apac

Heather Ng
Elke Schoeppl-Jost will assume the role in January 2027 following the retirement of incumbent Vanessa Wang.
Exclusive: DWS names regional head of Apac

DWS Group has appointed Elke Schoeppl-Jost as regional head, Asia Pacific, effective January 1, 2027. She will take on the new position in addition to her current role as Apac regional investment head, the asset manager confirmed with AsianInvestor.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.