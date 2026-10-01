Exclusive: DWS names regional head of Apac
Elke Schoeppl-Jost will assume the role in January 2027 following the retirement of incumbent Vanessa Wang.
DWS Group has appointed Elke Schoeppl-Jost as regional head, Asia Pacific, effective January 1, 2027. She will take on the new position in addition to her current role as Apac regional investment head, the asset manager confirmed with AsianInvestor.
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