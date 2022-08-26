AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : dws

Lucas Cacioli
As the investment landscape continues to shift, infrastructure investments in the region appear set to continue presenting opportunities for resilience and long-term success, driven by the growth of technology and the demand for renewable energy.
Oulook 2024: APAC infrastructure shows promise
Staff Reporters
NZ Super names interim CEO; Warburg Pincus names Asia PE head amid regional reshuffle; Mercer Super CIO exits; DWS appoints APAC CIO; Allianz GI hires India specialist from Eastspring; abrdn hires APAC chief risk officer from Credit Suisse; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Dec 8
Staff Reporters
BlackRock's China chief steps down; AXA group reshuffles management team; Wellington Management's global layoffs affect Hong Kong; Australia's ART hires three executives; DWS names Korea and Singapore real estate heads; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 9
Staff Reporters
UBS AM hires head of fixed income for EM, APAC; Legal Super names new chief executive; NPS reshuffles investment heads; BlackRock hires APAC markets head for iShares; DWS appoints APAC chief; Nikko AM names China chairwoman, and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 24
Staff Reporters
CareSuper chair elected ASCI deputy president; DWS names real estate head for Australia; Fidelity hires former Credit Suisse AM's Asia fixed income head; FTLife appoints insurance veteran as chief capital officer; Schroders bulks up Asia fixed income team; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 25
Staff Reporters
NGS Super chief executive retires; Raffles Family Office taps veteran real estate strategist; WTW appoints Sean Deehan as leader of Hong Kong and Macau; Frasers Property creates new group function, appoints CIO; and more.
Weekly roundup of people moves, Aug 26