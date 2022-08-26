As global supply chains recalibrate amid tariff wars and geopolitical tensions, India is positioning itself as not merely an alternative but an essential manufacturing destination.
HESTA taps ex-Pendal multi-asset head; Zurich Australia promotes new CIO; Nature Conservancy picks Singapore lead; and more key moves.
CDPQ hires APAC infra head; Raffles Family Office names Singapore CEO; DWS appoints APAC real estate CIO; BNP Paribas AM hires in Singapore; T. Rowe Price expands in New South Wales; and more.
Munich Re makes APAC leadership changes; Vanguard Super's former head takes new role; Malaysia's PNB rehires chief executive; T. Rowe Price names APAC COO; HKEX appoints chief compliance officer; and more.
Growing demand for the burgeoning asset class is being matched by a widening opportunity set in the region.
As the investment landscape continues to shift, infrastructure investments in the region appear set to continue presenting opportunities for resilience and long-term success, driven by the growth of technology and the demand for renewable energy.
NZ Super names interim CEO; Warburg Pincus names Asia PE head amid regional reshuffle; Mercer Super CIO exits; DWS appoints APAC CIO; Allianz GI hires India specialist from Eastspring; abrdn hires APAC chief risk officer from Credit Suisse; and more.
What's driving the performance of Asia’s commercial property sector and are there any opportunities on the horizon? Industry experts share their views.
BlackRock's China chief steps down; AXA group reshuffles management team; Wellington Management's global layoffs affect Hong Kong; Australia's ART hires three executives; DWS names Korea and Singapore real estate heads; and more.
UBS AM hires head of fixed income for EM, APAC; Legal Super names new chief executive; NPS reshuffles investment heads; BlackRock hires APAC markets head for iShares; DWS appoints APAC chief; Nikko AM names China chairwoman, and more.
CareSuper chair elected ASCI deputy president; DWS names real estate head for Australia; Fidelity hires former Credit Suisse AM's Asia fixed income head; FTLife appoints insurance veteran as chief capital officer; Schroders bulks up Asia fixed income team; and more.
NGS Super chief executive retires; Raffles Family Office taps veteran real estate strategist; WTW appoints Sean Deehan as leader of Hong Kong and Macau; Frasers Property creates new group function, appoints CIO; and more.