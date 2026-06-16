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Emerging markets fuel Asia’s rapid data centre expansion

Kristina Shperlik
As mature tech hubs face severe land and power bottlenecks, a shifting regulatory landscape and institutional private credit are driving a massive 24% CAGR across emerging regional corridors.
Emerging markets fuel Asia&#8217;s rapid data centre expansion

Capital structures are rapidly evolving across South and Southeast Asia (S&SEA) as data centre assets transition from early-stage development to long-term stabilisation. According to recent research by Moody’s, capital markets and private credit are expected to play a more prominent role in data centre financing as large-scale campuses stabilise and initial construction risks subside.

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