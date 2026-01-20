Emerging Asia riding high on reforms and stronger balance sheets
From China and South Korea to Indonesia and the Philippines, EM Asia is poised for a multi-year re-rating as healthier debt levels, governance reforms and local capital cut reliance on foreign investment flows.
Emerging Asia enters 2026 structurally stronger with lighter sovereign debt loads, stronger corporate governance and an influx of domestic capital, creating a compelling case to re-allocate to the region, market watchers told AsianInvestor.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.