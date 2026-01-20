AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Emerging Asia riding high on reforms and stronger balance sheets

Kristina Shperlik
From China and South Korea to Indonesia and the Philippines, EM Asia is poised for a multi-year re-rating as healthier debt levels, governance reforms and local capital cut reliance on foreign investment flows.
Emerging Asia riding high on reforms and stronger balance sheets

Emerging Asia enters 2026 structurally stronger with lighter sovereign debt loads, stronger corporate governance and an influx of domestic capital, creating a compelling case to re-allocate to the region, market watchers told AsianInvestor.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.