In partnership with MFS Investment Management
The cyclical nature of financial markets presents ongoing challenges for investors. While evidence shows that investing can effectively build wealth over the long term, bear markets often lead many to exit or sell an inopportune time. However, taking a long-term view and learning from history can lead to successful outcomes for those investors who are prepared, says MFS.
MFS IM: Lessons learnt from 100 years of investing