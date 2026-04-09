Demand for energy security drives APAC transition finance
Asia-Pacific is channelling record levels of capital into transition aligned sectors as governments prioritise energy security and clearer decarbonisation standards take shape, according to a new report.
Asia Pacific’s transition finance market is entering a decisive expansion phase, driven by governments’ push for energy security and by clearer definitions of what credible decarbonisation entails, according to Moody’s Carbon Transition–Asia Pacific report.
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