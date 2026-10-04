Convertible bonds gain global momentum amid AI boom
A global AI infrastructure spending boom is driving record convertible bond issuance, prompting institutional investors to increasingly embrace the hybrid asset class.
The global convertible bond market has entered a new phase of expansion in 2026, driven by issuer financing needs and investor strategies that are reshaping allocation across asset classes.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.