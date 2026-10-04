Convertible bonds gain global momentum amid AI boom

Key Points Convertibles have become popular multi-asset instruments for global sovereign wealth funds, pension schemes and insurers.

A global AI-fueled capital expenditure boom drives high issuance across the US, Europe and Asia, though valuations remain a point of debate.

Mature hedge fund arbitrage provides deep liquidity, while the market balances low-interest rate support against potential valuation corrections.

The global convertible bond market has entered a new phase of expansion in 2026, driven by issuer financing needs and investor strategies that are reshaping allocation across asset classes.