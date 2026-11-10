Climate risks threaten up to 30% of pension returns

Key Points Ortec Finance warns that severe global warming could reduce long-term pension returns by up to 30% by 2050, framing climate change as an immediate material risk.

Sovereign bond valuations in India and China face steep declines of up to 53% and 18%, respectively, under high-warming scenarios as climate pressures drag on fiscal growth.

Institutional investors are urged to monitor insurance availability and geopolitical factors as early warning signals for broader economic and asset valuation stress.

Climate change is emerging as a material investment risk rather than a distant tail event for pension funds, with higher global temperatures threatening to drop long-term returns by as much as 30% and creating significant stress in sovereign debt markets in India and China, according to the latest Ortec Finance Global Pension Climate Risk Report.