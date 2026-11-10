Climate risks threaten up to 30% of pension returns
Climate risks could significantly cut pension returns, with India and China sovereign debt among the hardest hit.
Climate change is emerging as a material investment risk rather than a distant tail event for pension funds, with higher global temperatures threatening to drop long-term returns by as much as 30% and creating significant stress in sovereign debt markets in India and China, according to the latest Ortec Finance Global Pension Climate Risk Report.
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