AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

China’s role in EM shifts from anchor to architecture

China is no longer being passively inherited through emerging market benchmarks, but it is not being tactically sidelined either.
China&#8217;s role in EM shifts from anchor to architecture

Asia allocators are recalibrating China exposure, not by exiting, but by redefining how it fits within a broader emerging markets framework. The debate has moved beyond tactical timing toward questions of scale, opportunity cost and regional balance.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.