China’s role in EM shifts from anchor to architecture
China is no longer being passively inherited through emerging market benchmarks, but it is not being tactically sidelined either.
Asia allocators are recalibrating China exposure, not by exiting, but by redefining how it fits within a broader emerging markets framework. The debate has moved beyond tactical timing toward questions of scale, opportunity cost and regional balance.
