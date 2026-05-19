China's AI stocks trail as US tech giants dominate global portfolios
As early 2026 volatility drives AI valuations back to an attractive discount, Morningstar’s latest research highlights massive global fund inflows alongside a stark performance divide across Asian markets.
Since the launch of ChatGPT-3.5, the AI theme has significantly outperformed global equities, driving European AI-focused fund assets to 2.7 times their November 2022 levels despite a recent Q1 market pullback, according to a recent report by Morningstar.
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