China's AI stocks trail as US tech giants dominate global portfolios

As early 2026 volatility drives AI valuations back to an attractive discount, Morningstar’s latest research highlights massive global fund inflows alongside a stark performance divide across Asian markets.

Since the launch of ChatGPT-3.5, the AI theme has significantly outperformed global equities, driving European AI-focused fund assets to 2.7 times their November 2022 levels despite a recent Q1 market pullback, according to a recent report by Morningstar.