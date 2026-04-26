China turns clean tech dominance into geopolitical leverage
By exporting green technology at scale, China is not only cutting its long-term dependence on hydrocarbons but also strengthening trade ties across Asia.
China’s dominance in clean technology is increasingly being seen not just as an industrial edge but as a strategic lever in global energy and trade.
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