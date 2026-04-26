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China turns clean tech dominance into geopolitical leverage

Heather Ng
By exporting green technology at scale, China is not only cutting its long-term dependence on hydrocarbons but also strengthening trade ties across Asia.
China turns clean tech dominance into geopolitical leverage

China’s dominance in clean technology is increasingly being seen not just as an industrial edge but as a strategic lever in global energy and trade.

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