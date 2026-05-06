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China pivots to capital markets as property reset deepens

Lucas Cacioli
As Beijing maintains discipline on property and lowers deposit rates, some experts think China may be engineering a structural shift in how capital is formed, allocated and deployed.
China pivots to capital markets as property reset deepens

China’s growth model is undergoing a structural redesign, even as geopolitical and policy risks continue to cloud investor sentiment, experts told the Milken Institute’s Global Conference this week.

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