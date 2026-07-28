China-led redemptions drag Apac ETFs

Outside China, Asia Pacific (Apac) investors have poured into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) this year, with Japan, India, Australia and Hong Kong driving inflows across equities, technology, real assets and yield-enhancing strategies.

Apac ETFs endured a turbulent start to 2026, driven by China-led redemptions, even as Japan, India, Australia and Hong Kong posted strong inflows across equities, tech and real assets, according to Morningstar’s Quarterly APAC ETF Flows report.