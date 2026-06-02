China ETFs suffer historic outflows while Hong Kong market surges

China’s ETF market suffered unprecedented outflows in Q1 2026, while Hong Kong’s surged with record inflows, highlighting a stark divergence in investor sentiment and reshaping regional leadership.

China’s ETF market suffered a historic collapse in Q1 2026, while Hong Kong’s surged ahead with record inflows and booming demand for thematic and nontraditional products, according to Morningstar's China and Hong Kong ETF Flows Q1 2026 Review.