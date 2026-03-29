Cash exits redraw India’s private capital playbook
A decisive investor pivot toward tangible cash exits is forcing Indian fund managers to prioritise liquidity over peak-era paper valuations.
A sharper focus on distributions is reshaping how India’s private capital market prices risk, measures performance and raises capital. As LPs pivot decisively toward DPI, fund managers are being forced to align valuation discipline with real exit visibility.
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