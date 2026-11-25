Cash drought forces private equity investors to rethink re-ups
Institutional investors are delaying or reducing commitments to private equity managers as slower distributions constrain liquidity, even when confidence in their investment strategies remains intact.
Private equity managers face a growing challenge in securing repeat commitments as institutional investors struggle to recycle capital tied up in older funds. For allocators, the decision to back a manager increasingly depends not just on investment conviction, but on whether their portfolios can accommodate another commitment.
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