Institutional investors are delaying or reducing commitments to private equity managers as slower distributions constrain liquidity, even when confidence in their investment strategies remains intact.

Key Points Slow exits are constraining investors' ability to re-up with private equity managers, even when confidence in their strategies remains strong.

Cash distributions and successful exits are becoming increasingly important differentiators in managers' fundraising efforts.

Asia Pacific private equity fundraising is expected to recover fastest globally through 2031, led by Japan, South Korea and India.

Private equity managers face a growing challenge in securing repeat commitments as institutional investors struggle to recycle capital tied up in older funds. For allocators, the decision to back a manager increasingly depends not just on investment conviction, but on whether their portfolios can accommodate another commitment.