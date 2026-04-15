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Australia’s HESTA confirms leadership succession

Lucas Cacioli
The pension fund has appointed ESSSuper chief executive Robbie Campo as its next CEO, while also creating a deputy CIO role.
Australia&#8217;s HESTA confirms leadership succession

HESTA has confirmed a leadership transition at the top of the $71 billion (A$100 billion) superannuation fund, appointing ESSSuper chief executive Robbie Campo as its next CEO

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