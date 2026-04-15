Australia’s HESTA confirms leadership succession
The pension fund has appointed ESSSuper chief executive Robbie Campo as its next CEO, while also creating a deputy CIO role.
HESTA has confirmed a leadership transition at the top of the $71 billion (A$100 billion) superannuation fund, appointing ESSSuper chief executive Robbie Campo as its next CEO
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.