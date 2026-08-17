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Australian super funds press ahead with private credit amid ASIC warnings

Lachlan Colquhoun
Regulator ASIC is stepping up scrutiny of private credit following rising defaults, valuation uncertainty and redemption pressures in markets like the US and Europe.
Australian super funds press ahead with private credit amid ASIC warnings

Australian superannuation funds continue to increase their allocations to private credit assets amid a warning from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) that this could potentially pose risks to the retirement savings of Australians.

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