Australian sovereign fund backs Built Living with debt facility

The NRFC investment aims to scale advanced manufacturing in housing construction to cut delivery times and help ease Australia's housing crunch.

Key Points The NRFC is providing A$120M ($86M) in debt to Built Living to support advanced construction techniques.

Funding targets a pilot facility in Neerabup, WA, capable of building 2,000+ apartments yearly—up to 20% cheaper and 50% faster than traditional methods.

The flexible debt deal complements private equity and state grants to de-risk prefabricated manufacturing and attract broader institutional capital.

The NRFC is providing A$120M ($86M) in debt to Built Living (a Built & Wesfarmers JV) to support advanced construction techniques. Funding targets a pilot facility in Neerabup, WA, capable of building 2,000+ apartments yearly—up to 20% cheaper and 50% faster than traditional methods. The flexible debt deal complements private equity and state grants to de-risk prefabricated manufacturing and attract broader institutional capital.