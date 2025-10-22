Australia moves to shatter China’s rare earths dominance
Amid rising geopolitical tensions and a global push to diversify the critical elements, Australia is emerging as a full-cycle powerhouse.
Australia has jumped into the middle of Washington-Beijing tensions by offering itself as an alternative rare earths supplier, challenging China’s dominance over materials critical to smartphones, electric vehicles and the defence sector.
