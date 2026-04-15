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Asia's allocators put distributions at top of wish list

Nishtha Asthana
Asia's private equity managers face a new reality: allocators want proof of performance, not promises.
Asia's allocators put distributions at top of wish list

More than two years after APAC's fundraising peak, asset allocators have moved from evaluating potential to demanding proof of exits completed, capital returned, and structures aligned with their interests.

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