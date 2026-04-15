Asia's allocators put distributions at top of wish list
Asia's private equity managers face a new reality: allocators want proof of performance, not promises.
More than two years after APAC's fundraising peak, asset allocators have moved from evaluating potential to demanding proof of exits completed, capital returned, and structures aligned with their interests.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.