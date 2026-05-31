AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asian Investment Summit: TPA adoption to leadership excellence

Peter Brieger
AsianInvestor's flagship Hong Kong event featured commentary from leaders in institutional and asset management.
Asian Investment Summit: TPA adoption to leadership excellence

From leading successful teams to the challenges of adopting the Total Portfolio Approach, the 21st edition of the Asian Investment Summit heard from leaders in the institutional and asset management world, with an exclusive glimpse into the strategic blueprint of Singapore sovereign wealth fund, GIC.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.