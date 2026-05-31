Asian Investment Summit: TPA adoption to leadership excellence
AsianInvestor's flagship Hong Kong event featured commentary from leaders in institutional and asset management.
From leading successful teams to the challenges of adopting the Total Portfolio Approach, the 21st edition of the Asian Investment Summit heard from leaders in the institutional and asset management world, with an exclusive glimpse into the strategic blueprint of Singapore sovereign wealth fund, GIC.
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