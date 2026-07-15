Asian GPs lead fund recapitalisations
Private asset managers across the region face distinct structural pressures alongside significant technology and risk management deficits, according to the latest general partner (GP) survey by MSCI.
As macro volatility and shifting regulations test the market, Asian managers are undertaking fund recapitalisations at far higher rates than their Western peers to secure crucial liquidity, according to the 2026 MSCI General Partner Survey.
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