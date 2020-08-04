Institutional investors across Asia Pacific remain committed to increasing private markets allocations but they're showing clear preferences for developed markets, private credit and technology-enabled investments amid global uncertainties.
Tag : survey
In partnership with State Street Global Advisors
Asset owners and managers in Asia Pacific (APAC) are looking to domestic and regional bond markets for portfolio diversification and income, reveals a survey commissioned by State Street Global Advisors’ ABF Pan Asia Bond Index Fund (PAIF).
Pension investors in the region outpaced global peers with artificial intelligence integration surpassing the 91% global average, a global investor survey finds. They also showed the greatest appetite for global equities.
Family offices in Asia still favour real estate over other private market opportunities, but there are signs these preferences are changing.
Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on economies, more than $1 trillion flowed into ETFs globally in 2021, with a growing number of investors looking to invest in thematic varieties.
Investors are feeling confident in their strategies to counter potential rising inflation, interest rate hikes and higher stock, bond and currency volatility, according to a new survey by Natixis Investment Managers.
Asia’s institutional investors lag Europe in ESG integration, but a recent Macquarie survey suggests that the gap is likely to close.
Asian institutional investors were generally more optimistic about post-pandemic economic recovery but only 33% were confident about achieving their short-term objectives.
Respondents to the monthly BoA Global Fund Manager Survey say that the pandemic is no longer their top tail-risk. It has been replaced by worries about rising prices.
The impact of Covid-19 is causing asset owners to recalibrate their investing plans, including far more emphasis on alternatives, says a new study by Broadridge.
The region’s investors want to raise their private equity, private debt and infrastructure property to help raise returns amid a bleaker economic outlook, according to a new survey.
They overwhelmingly believe that digital infrastructure is becoming more important than regular infrastructure for investment, according to a new survey.