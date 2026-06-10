Asian allocators put liquidity ahead of loyalty
As continuation vehicles become more common across Asia, LPs are becoming more selective about when to stay invested and when to cash out.
The most significant shift in Asia's continuation vehicle market may not be structural but behavioural. Rather than automatically rolling over exposure, allocators are increasingly evaluating GP-led transactions as fresh investment decisions, forcing sponsors to justify why assets should remain in private hands rather than be sold through traditional exit routes.
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