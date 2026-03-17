Asia-Pacific ETFs surge past $2.4 trillion as China leads global growth
The APAC region's exchange-traded fund market closed 2025 at a record $2.43 trillion, powered by China’s fixed-income boom and surging demand for gold.
Asia-Pacific's exchange-traded fund (ETF) market ended 2025 with record-breaking momentum, closing the year at $2.43 trillion in total assets, according to Morningstar’s Asia Pacific ETF Flows Q4 2025 and full year 2025 review report.
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