Asia-Pacific ETFs surge past $2.4 trillion as China leads global growth

The APAC region's exchange-traded fund market closed 2025 at a record $2.43 trillion, powered by China’s fixed-income boom and surging demand for gold.

Asia-Pacific's exchange-traded fund (ETF) market ended 2025 with record-breaking momentum, closing the year at $2.43 trillion in total assets, according to Morningstar’s Asia Pacific ETF Flows Q4 2025 and full year 2025 review report.