Asia family offices entrench niche alternatives as structural allocations
Asia’s family offices are embedding music royalties and other niche alternatives more deeply into portfolios, shifting the conversation from short-term diversification metrics to governance, durability and uncorrelated income.
Niche alternatives are increasingly being assessed through the lens of total balance-sheet exposure rather than simple equity-bond correlation screens, as Asia’s family offices recalibrate their long-term portfolio construction.
