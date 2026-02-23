AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asia family offices entrench niche alternatives as structural allocations

Nishtha Asthana
Asia’s family offices are embedding music royalties and other niche alternatives more deeply into portfolios, shifting the conversation from short-term diversification metrics to governance, durability and uncorrelated income.
Asia family offices entrench niche alternatives as structural allocations

Niche alternatives are increasingly being assessed through the lens of total balance-sheet exposure rather than simple equity-bond correlation screens, as Asia’s family offices recalibrate their long-term portfolio construction.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.